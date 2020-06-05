Tri-City police departments: Rumors of protesters coming from out-of-town are unverified

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Two Tri-City police departments said this week that they have not been able to verify rumors of numerous protesters traveling to the area from out-of-town.

On Friday, Richland police said they have seen messages and screenshots about busses of people being brought to town for the George Floyd protests scheduled for this weekend.

For example, one social media user posted a photo of a bus on Facebook Thursday and wrote, “multiple friends reporting three busloads of AnTIFA rolled into Richland today. Protest planned tomorrow.”

In response to posts like this, Richland police wrote, “We appreciate the concerns of the community. Our department is in support of peaceful protests. While we have not confirmed additional protesters, we would expect that they remain peaceful in their protest along side our community.”

Two days earlier, Kennewick police put out a similar statement:

“There are currently several claims making their way through social media that Antifa or Violent Opportunists are either already in the Tri-Cities by the hundreds or are travelling here to cause civil unrest. These claims are uncorroborated at this time,” Kennewick police wrote.

There are peaceful protests scheduled for Richland and Pasco on Friday and Pasco and Kennewick on Saturday.

Comments

comments