Tri-City Raceway returns after 17 years to host the 2021 Fall Classic

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Tri-City Raceway at RMEC, Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s been 17 years since the last official racing event was held on the Tri-City Raceway; a half-mile trioval in Benton City. That’s set to change this October when the iconic raceway hosts the legendary “Fall Classic,” which was formerly held by the Yakima Speedway.

Returning live racing events to the Tri-City Raceway required a collaborative and innovative approach from Brent Gerry (Mayor of West Richland), city officials, and staff from the Red Mountain Event Center. As Public Relations Director of the Tri-City Raceway, Laci Walden is excited for community members to see the fruits of their labor.

“We are excited to present this event to the community, which will add over 2,000 tourists to the region that weekend,” Walden said. “Such an iconic facility hosting the Northwest’s largest motorsports event will be a fitting reopening to the facility that was basically left for dead.”

Over 140 cars are expected to participate in the events, which will take place on October 2 and 3, 2021. The Fall Classic was previously held at the Yakima Speedway for many years before it was sold earlier this year.

The participants and events are headlined by the top Super Late Model drivers, Tri State Challenge Series Pro Late Models, West Coast Modifieds, Tri State Challenge Series Hobby Stock, and the Northwest Mini Stock Series. A prize pool of $83,600 will be paid out across two days of racing.

Ticket sales and further details will be announced by the Red Mountain Event Center on August 25.

