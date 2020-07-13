Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce handing out free, non-contact thermometers to qualified businesses

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Free, non-contact infrared thermometers are available to qualifying businesses in Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Walla Walla counties.

FEMA recently provided the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) with hundreds of thermometers to distribute to local, for-profit businesses.

“These small businesses are really struggling to keep their doors open,” said Jody O’Connor, PTAC Counselor and member of the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “That’s why we partnered to bring these in so we can try and help those small businesses in our community to get something that is mandatory to help people stay safe but not to have to put that expenditure out right now.”

O’Connor received 275 thermometers about three weeks ago and has handed out around 100 so far. The thermometers would normally cost around $100.

Initially, she had to focus on essential businesses that were open in Phase 1. Now that all local regions are at least in Phase 1.5, she said the list of qualified businesses has expanded.

Small businesses may qualify if they specialize in one of the following areas:

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Health Care/Mental Health services

• Restaurants/Food Service

• Grocers/Convenience Stores

• Personal Services

• Dog Groomers

• Agriculture (with between 10 and 49 employees)

Interested businesses must email O’Connor at jody.oconnor@tricityregionalchamber.com. They’ll be sent a thermometer request form to fill out and return by email. Once they are approved, they can come pick up a thermometer from the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce at a designated time. Only one thermometer will be handed out per business.

