Tri-City Rush hold tryouts in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Athletes put their talent on the line Sunday as they tried out for a spot to join the Tri-City Rush Professional Football Organization.

Around 50 competitors braved the weather showing off their skills for three hours at Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick.

The tryout consisted of multiple drills including the 40-yard-dash, short shuttle, and three cone drill.

Players have started going through drills fitting their position. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/Qahkgy9cQE — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) January 10, 2021

Head Coach Brandon Tate told KAPP-KVEW they were looking to add more than a dozen players from the tryout.

