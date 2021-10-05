Tri-City school districts honor Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Kennewick School District and the Richland School District are honoring Richard Lenhart, the Pasco school bus driver who was killed on September 24, by placing the number 4 on the sides of buses.

Lenhart drove Route 4 for the Pasco School Distrcit, which served Longfellow Elementary, according to the Richland School District.

The Kennewick School District announced Monday that their school buses will have the number 4 on them throughout the week to honor Lenhart.

You may notice signs on our school buses this week bearing the number 4. They’re in honor of @PascoSD1 bus driver Richard Lenhart, who drove Route 4. We’re with you, Pasco. #WeArePasco pic.twitter.com/zHb6Tf694b — Kennewick Schools (@ksdschools) October 4, 2021

The Richland School District announced Tuesday morning that their buses will also display the number 4 in recognition of Lenhart and the route that serves Longfellow Elementary. In addition, the school district announced that transportation staff plan to participate in a bus parade on October 9 to honor Lenhart.

Wondering what the #4 placards are on our school buses? They are in memory of Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart who drove Route #4 serving Longfellow Elementary. RSD transportation staff also plan to participate in a bus parade on Oct. 9 in Pasco honoring Lenhart's memory. pic.twitter.com/gaPvGxezDb — Richland School District (@RichlandSD400) October 5, 2021

Lenhart was stabbed multiple times and killed on September 24 as he prepared to transport approximately 35 kids from Longfellow Elementary.

The Pasco Police Department says Johsua Davis, 35, from Richland is the suspect involved in Lenhart’s death.

The Pasco School District thanked the Kennewick School District Tuesday morning for their support.

