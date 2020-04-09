Tri-City Strong telethon raising money for healthcare, seniors, kids and homeless affected by COVID-19

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — KAPP-KVEW Local News along with other community-minded partners present Tri-City Strong, a fundraiser for local seniors, kids, medical care services, the homeless plus area food banks.

Tri-City Strong is a two-day telethon with KAPP-KVEW, Town Square Media radio stations, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the Tri-City Herald, raising money and goods for those most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Our benefiting partners include:

Healthcare – Grace Clinic Chaplaincy

Seniors – Senior Life Resources, Meals on Wheels

Kids – Boys & Girls Club, YMCA and Community in Schools

Homeless – Tri-Citieis Union Gospel Mission, ANSIL and My Friends Place

The United Way

Impacting ALL focus areas – Second Harvest Food Bank

You can donate online at TriCityStrong.com or by calling 509-378-3943.

YOU CAN HELP!

Individuals, groups, businesses and corporations – it’s time to rally and come together for a common mission.

Every dollar donated stays local – make a donation now and be Tri-City Strong!

Comments

comments