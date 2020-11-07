Tri-City students protest in Richland calling for the return to classrooms

RICHLAND, Wash. — Dozens of middle and high school students from the Tri-Cities rallied in Richland Friday afternoon to demand the return school.

Students marched from Fran Rish Stadium to George Washington Way while holding signs and calling for change.

“We want to get a point across to all the boards in the Tri-Cities that kids are wanting to go back to school,” said Southridge senior Caleb Walton.

Students told KAPP-KVEW there will be more protests this month.

The Kennewick School District Board is holding a meeting on November 18 to re-evaluate their decision for middle and high school students to start hybrid learning on February 2.

