Tri-City Water Follies drive-in air show is a go for Sept. 4-6

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The annual Tri-City Water Follies air show is a go for September!

The air show normally happens the same weekend as the much-anticipated hydroplane races in late July, which were canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, the Tri-City Water Follies Association announced a plan for a drive-in air show that meets the guidelines for the phased reopening as outlined in the Governor’s “Safe Start” plan. The association says it worked on the plan in partnership with the Benton-Franklin Health District and Tri-Cities leadership.

“We were delighted to see drive-in movies open up the first of August,” said Kathy Powell, event director. “It revitalized our efforts for a drive-in air show. We were offered amazing military jet teams and had to find a safe way to make it work.”

The performer line-up includes the United States Navy EA-18G Growler, United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-35 Lightening II, as well as a few civilian aircraft.

Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley said, “The city is pleased Water Follies and local health officials worked together to establish a safety plan that provides our community with an exciting opportunity to experience a safe and responsible event.”

“We are thrilled to provide a much-needed distraction for our community,” said Colin Hastings, president of Tri-City Water Follies. “This will be a once in a lifetime air show in our region. This wouldn’t have happened without the support of our area leaders and the hard work of the Water Follies volunteers.”

The air show is set for September 4-6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Viewing will be available from Wade Park in Pasco, and from Columbia Park in Kennewick. Ticket information will be coming soon.

For more information, visit waterfollies.com or email info@waterfollies.com.

