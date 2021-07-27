KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 2021 HAPO “Over the River” Airshow took place over the weekend as part of the Tri-City Water Follies. We’ve compiled some of the cool sights and sounds above.

At the HAPO Columbia Cup, the third unlimited hydroplane race of the season thrilled spectators with top speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour on the 2.5-mile Columbia River course.

Corey Peabody of Kent won in the U-9 Pinnacle Peak Consulting boat, driving as part of Strong Racing based in the Tri-Cities.

J. Michael Kelly, also of Strong Racing, took second place in the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities boat, despite leading most of the final race.

The Miss HomeStreet boat, driven by Jimmy Shane of Covington, came in third. Shane was the fastest qualifier, winning his four preliminary heats.