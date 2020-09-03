Tri-City Water Follies takes to the sky for drive-in experience

The HAPO Over the River Drive-In Air Show starts on Friday, September 4th

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

Kennewick, Wash. — This coming Labor Day Weekend will mark a first for the Tri-City Water Follies. Despite the challenges many events have faced during the global pandemic, the group decided to plan a drive-in airshow.

Event Director Kathy Powell said they worked with many community members to organize the socially-distanced event. She said worked closely with the Benton Franklin County Health District to make sure the event did not violate any guidelines or safety measures. On top of the restrictions they faced because of COVID-19, Powell also said they only had under a month to organize the event.

“I’m so happy, the people in this community just totally rolled up their sleeves and jumped in with us, and everyone said ‘whatever you need, we will have it for you,'” Powell added.

The Over the River Drive-In Air Show will start on Friday, September 4th, at 11:15 AM, but parking will open at 9:30 AM. The last show will be on Sunday, September 6th. Some of the air crafts flying high include a U.S. Air Force F-16 and U.S. Air Force F-35.

Powell explained attendees can face the river on the Pasco or Kennewick side of the Columbia River, at Wade Park or Columbia Park. The air show is expected to last for a couple of hours with each show starting around 11:15 in the morning.

For tickets and more information, the Tri-City Water Follies website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.