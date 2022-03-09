Trios Health opens a new Trios Hyperbaric & Wound Care Clinic
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Trios Health opened its new Trios Hyperbaric and Wound Care Clinic on Monday, March 7, according to a press release.
The Director of Wound Care, Kristy Leitze, said this is an exciting opportunity to offer services and bridge a medical gap for patients who have been traveling out of town for wound care and hyperbaric treatment options.
“Providing care close to home is always our goal,” said Leitze.
The Trios Hyperbaric and Wound Care Clinic, located on the third floor at the Southridge location, houses two hyperbaric oxygen tanks, negative pressure therapy, and treatment rooms. Trios Health officials said the clinic can serve around 30 patients a day.
CONDITIONS TREATED
- Diabetic wounds of the lower extremities
- Pressure ulcers
- Soft tissue radiation injuries
- Necrotizing infections
- Compromised skin grafts and flaps
- Burns
- Osteomyelitis
- Lymphedema
- Malignant wounds
- Venous Leg Ulcers
- Brown recluse spider bites
SERVICES OFFERED
- Wound consultation/evaluation, diagnostic and ongoing assessments, and treatment
- Non-invasive vascular studies
- Specialty wound dressings
- Bio-engineered skin grafts/substitutes
- Compression therapy
- Wound cultures, debridement, and biopsies
- Treatment of wound, skin, and bone infections, including antibiotic therapy
- Patient and family education to improve outcomes and minimize re-occurrences
- Pressure off-loading devices and footwear
- Negative pressure wound therapy
- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy
The new medical director of the clinic, Dr. Porntip Kiatsimkul, an infectious disease physician with Trios Health, will oversee the program, according to a press release.
“Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a new treatment for Trios Health. This specific type of treatment helps wound healing by bringing oxygen-rich blood to compromised tissues to aid in the healing process,” Leitze said.
Trios Health officials reported in a press release that all current patients receiving wound care services at Trios Southridge Hospital will be transferred to the Trios Hyperbaric and Wound Care Clinic. Trios Health said patients not currently receiving wound care would need a referral from their primary care provider.
On March 16, 2022, the clinic will host an open house for the public at noon. Trios Health officials said they will require face masks during the open house and COVID-19 symptom screening before entering the hospital.
Learn more at the Trios Hyperbaric and Wound Care Clinic’s website.
