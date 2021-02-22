Trios Health opens Spine and Interventional Pain Clinic in Southridge

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Trios Spine and Interventional Pain Clinic Dr. Kolczynski (L) and Dr. Matthew Fewel (R) will lead the new Trios Spine and Interventional Pain Clinic on the Sixth Floor of the Southridge facility.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Trios Health announced the opening of a new clinic run by a neurosurgeon and interventional pain management specialist at their facilities in Southridge.

According to a press release issued on the morning of Monday, February 22, the Trios Spine and Interventional Pain Clinic is located in the Trios Care Center at 3730 Plaza Way in the Southridge region of Kennewick. Opening today, this clinic is designed to aid patients with ailments specific to their spine and other related issues.

The two specialists running the show are Dr. Michael Kolczynski and Dr. Matthew Fewel. The former specializes in practice related to the spine and joined the Trios Health team in 2019. His credentials are extensive, including expertise in cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery options, degenerative spine disorders, herniated discs, spinal trauma and scoliosis.

The latter has been with Trios Health since 2020 and specializes in treating the back, neck, and shoulder pain in addition to carpal tunnel, shingles, herniated discs and diabetic neuropathic pain. He’s moving from the third floor of the Trios Health facility to the new Spine and Interventional Pain Clinic on the sixth floor. He’s a strong believer in “minimally invasive interventional techniques to treating pain and its associated conditions.”

Lorie Orozco, director of Trios Medical Group operations, is a strong believer in what this duo of medical professionals can accomplish in their new roles with the organization.

“Bringing these doctors together in a dedicated clinic space is an exciting opportunity that will allow their patients to access these services in one place and better serve their needs,” Orozco said.

Clinic manager Cristal Trevin shared similar sentiments to Orozco.

“Dr. Fewel and Dr. Kolczynski together in one clinic space, with their combined expertise and medical experience, will greatly benefit our patients and allow us to work more cohesively for patients’ health and outcomes,” Trevino said. “We are excited for this opportunity and grateful to be able to combine both service lines to better serve our community.”

