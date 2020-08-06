Trios Health restarts occupational, physical, and speech therapy services

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Trios Health will be offering outpatient occupational, physical and speech therapy services once again starting Monday, August 10.

Two years ago during a transition of leadership, they temporarily shut down outpatient therapy services. The therapy room full of equipment has since sat quiet – until now.

“I’m super excited, I think the community has a need and for people in the Southridge area to be able to get physical therapy so close to home and not have to go to different cities or counties is pretty neat,” said Kristy Leitze, interim director of therapy services. “It’s also cool that we get to our physicians get to take on those people that are already in the Trios network.”

Trios Therapy Services serves all patient types – from pediatrics through geriatrics. It operates on the second floor of the Trios Care Center at Southridge, putting it in the same building as many Trios Health providers.

In order to keep patients safe, they’ve properly distanced their equipment, and they sanitize it after each use.

Trios Therapy Services is taking appointments now for therapy services and can be reached at (509) 221-6350. Clients do need a referral from their primary care provider.

