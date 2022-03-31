Trios Health welcomes first baby at new birth center on Southridge campus

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Weighing in at eight lbs and five ounces, newborn Logan became the first baby to be delivered at the new birth center on the Trios Southridge Hospital campus.

The birth center opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29. It was constructed on top of the existing Trios Southridge Hospital. This facility is fully equipped with six Labor and Delivery (LDR) rooms, two dedicated rooms for Caesarean Section deliveries 11 postpartum rooms, and a 10-bed Critical Care Nursery.

PREVIOUS: Final baby born at near 70-year-old Trios hospital campus before moving to new facility

“We are grateful for our new birth center and excited to have welcomed our first baby with Baby Logan,” said Stephanie Roderick, Trios Birth Center Director. “As we make this transition, we want to assure our patients that they will find the same great care they have come to trust and expect. We are honored to warmly welcome babies and families and create positive, memorable experiences.”

Born on Tuesday, March 29, at 6:15 p.m., Logan was delivered by Trios Health OB/GYN Dr. Adam Smith to a happy family of mother Kayla, father Rob.

RELATED: Ribbon-cutting ushers in a new era at Trios Birthing Center’s next facility

The family received a complimentary gift basket including essentials goods for their baby, a bottle of sparkling cider, and two commemorative glasses from the Trios Birth Center.

An investment from LifePoint Health approaching $22 million made this facility possible. The facility is located at 3810 Plaza Way in Kennewick and is accessible via the hospital’s Emergency Room. From there, those in labor will be guided to the new birth center by a nurse.

For more information, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Tri-Cities birth center spreads awareness on PURPLE crying

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.