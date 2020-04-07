Trios launches platform for sending well-wishes to isolated patients

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Trios Health has launched an online community platform that allows community members to connect with their patients.

“We know that our patients not being able to have visitors and loved ones at their bedside can be an isolating and lonely experience. We want our patients to know they are not forgotten, and that people care about them,” Trios Chaplain Ondria Hitt said.

Hitt said poems, prayers and other heartfelt messages will make a difference in patients’ lives.

Isolation has become a very real concern since Trios hospitals have restricted visitation to protect both patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.

Staff at Trios will be printing out the messages and delivering to patients with the hope that this communication will bring comfort, encouragement and peace during this challenging time.

“We are finding creative ways to help keep our patients spirits up while helping the community know how they can remain close to their loved ones and other patients. The kindness of our community has been like a prayer in motion as they continue to reach out to help in so many ways,” Hitt said.

Anyone from the community can share well wishes and words of inspiration to Trios patients by visiting this website. The link will also be posted on the Trios website at TriosHealth.org/COVID-19/.

