Trios, Lourdes donate 3,000 cloth masks to Tri-Cities school districts

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Lourdes and Trios Health have partnered to donated thousands of cloth masks to the Kennewick, Pasco and Richland school districts.

Each organization donated 500 masks to each of the school districts for a total of 3,000 masks donated.

“We are grateful to be able to help support our local school district’s efforts to protect their staff and students,” said Chad Pew, interim CEO of Lourdes Health. “We hope these masks will help employees and students feel safer as they go about their school day and feel confident that they are helping to protect others as well.”

The districts plan to use the masks for students who do not have their own masks. The cloth masks are washable and reusable.

The donation does not impact the supply of masks or other necessary PPE on hand for providers, employees, and clinical staff at Lourdes Health and Trios Health.