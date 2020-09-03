Triple digit heat possible heading into Labor Day weekend -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

There is still patchy smoke around the area this morning with unhealthy air quality for some – limit your time outdoors if you smell smoke in your neighborhood. A lot more sunshine ahead today with a quick warm-up back into the upper 90’s.

The heat will continue this Labor Day weekend. The hottest day will be Friday with numbers up to 100 degrees! Both Saturday and Sunday will stay above average in the upper 90’s. Early next week we will see relief from the heat. Monday, look for highs in the upper 80’s. The coolest day on Tuesday with highs in the low 80’s.