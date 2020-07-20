Triple digit heat to start the week! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Get ready for a hot start to the week with afternoon highs climbing into the triple digits! Back to plenty of sunshine today with highs between 96 and 101 degrees.

The hottest day will be on Tuesday with spots jumping up to 103 to 104 degrees. One more hot day on Wednesday with highs close to 100. A little relief from the heat by the end of the week with highs back to near average in the low 90’s Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

No rain chances over the next week. Every day will feature plenty of sunshine.