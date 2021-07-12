Triple digit temperatures to start the week! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

More hot and dry weather is expected as we start the week with temperatures heating up into the triple digits. Look for highs between 98 and 102 degrees each afternoon today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are keeping an eye on wild fire smoke that might impact the area over the next few days bringing air quality down a bit and haze visible along the horizon.

Changes are ahead on Wednesday with the wind picking up. With gusts up to 25 MPH, fire concerns will be elevated.

We will finally see relief from the heat by the end of the week with temperatures dropping into the 90’s! We could even see highs dip below average on Friday into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. More sunshine this weekend with temperatures in the low 90’s Saturday and back up into the upper 90’s Sunday.