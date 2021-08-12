Triple Play Family Fun Park to star in national television show

by Margo Cady

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Triple Play Family Fun Park in Hayden, Idaho will be featured in the award-winning National Television show World’s Greatest. The episode will air sometime in October.

World’s Greatest is currently in its 15th season and airs on Bloomberg Television. The show features industries of all trades, from agriculture to cosmetics, to real estate.

Triple Play’s episode is set to be filmed on Friday, August 13th. They will be featured in an episode focusing on Family Entertainment Centers, according to a press release on Wednesday.

“We are so excited to be featured in this show, that highlights businesses that add unique value to their communities,” said Jennifer Ross, Marketing and Sales Director for Triple Play.

The family-centered resort is currently remodeling its eating area and restaurant. The renovations will expand the current eating area. The restaurant will also be expanding its meal choice options for those with dietary restrictions.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.