Triumph Treatment Services to expand child care center in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local substance recovery organization is breaking ground on an expansion to its therapeutic child care center, which is dedicated to helping children suffering from childhood trauma.

Triumph Treatment Services will add a new building to the existing Cottage Kids Children’s Center that will increase its capacity by 72 percent, allowing them to care for up to 43 children at a time.

“Children that endure early childhood trauma are much more likely to suffer significant medical and behavioral disorders as they grow up,” Chief Strategy Officer Theresa Adkison said in a news release. “Cottage Kids allows us an opportunity for early intervention to give these children a better chance at a healthy, productive lives.”

The center serves children six years and younger who have suffered from trauma, particularly those who have parents working to complete substance abuse or mental health treatment at Triumph.

“These are children that are going to be coming out of environments where there’s severe trauma and addiction,” Chief Financial Officer Marc Garcia said.

While the center is focused on helping to address the needs of the children it’s tasked with caring for, it also helps parents by giving them an, “education in parenting skills, knowledge of child and youth development, awareness of family resilience, and behavioral health counseling to help break cycles of poverty and abuse,” the release said.

“These kinds of things ripple through generations for years and years to come,” Garcia said. “We want to be able to address the whole need, the whole family — everybody that’s involved from the get-go.”

Triumph has raised most of the $5.5 million cost of the project — known as Project Genesis — and is working to raise the remaining $1 million it needs.

More information about the Cottage Kids Children’s Center and Project Genesis can be found here.

