Trooper catches murder suspect near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol captured a murder suspect near Ellensburg Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m., a WSP trooper saw Thomas Oscar Cady, 46, speeding in a 2020 Nissan Maxima on I-90 eastbound about five miles west of Ellensburg.

The trooper attempted to pull over Cady, but he kept driving and took the exit to South Thorp Highway, then stopped after driving about a mile. There were two people in the Nissan at the time.

The trooper said he saw “furtive movements” from the Cady as he approached the vehicle. The suspect put an identification card out the window, which did not match him, before the trooper recognized him as a fugitive from a Seattle-based flyer that was sent to other law enforcement agencies about a week ago.

Cady had a $5 million warrant out of Seattle for first-degree murder, WSP said.

He twice ordered the Cady to get out of the car before he complied, then quickly place him into custody. He also ordered the passegner, Cady’s cousin, to exit the vehicle and sit on the ground. Backup units arrived a short time later.

Authorities said Cady’s cousin had rented the Nissan, and the two of them were fleeing the state with plans to go to Kansas.

Seattle Police detectives have taken custody of Cady and possession of the rental car. They booked Cady into the King County Jail.

