Trooper finds new home for stuffed unicorn found along I-82 in Kennewick
PSA: Secure your unicorns properly!They can be very hard to find. Luckily this guy was picked up on I82 near Badger Road. If you know where his people are send them our way so they may be reunited. 🦄🌈-S.C. pic.twitter.com/cDKiYXlyKD
— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) July 29, 2020
#ThursdayThoughts Not sure how this “thing”‘ended up in my office after Trooper Clasen saved it off the highway last week but here we are….. I’m putting it in my patrol car to give away to the next child who wants it! pic.twitter.com/PlBfdicbZj
— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 6, 2020
Ok… the Unicorn has a new home now!! These girls (and mom) were super excited to adopt it. The girl in the pink even had a shirt on with unicorns all over it… haha! Trooper Clasen will be happy too…. pic.twitter.com/JpDkkYHLvR
— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 6, 2020