Trooper finds new home for stuffed unicorn found along I-82 in Kennewick

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
Updated:
by Monica Petruzzelli
Unicorn
Photo: Trooper Chris Thorson
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A colorful stuffed unicorn has a new home after being found abandoned along I-82 in Kennewick.
Back on July 28, Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol said that the toy was found near Badger Road. He sent out the tweet in hopes of finding the owner.

Just over a week later and still no luck – Trooper Thorson decided it was time for the unicorn to find a new home.

The next day, he had a taker!


Comments

comments