Trooper struck by car on I-5, airlifted to hospital

CHEHALIS, Wash. (KCPQ) — A Washington State Patrol trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Chehalis.

WSP first tweeted about the crash just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Few details were immediately known. Troopers said that a driver hit a trooper. It wasn’t clear if the trooper was in a patrol car at the time.

That trooper’s condition was not known. WSP Chief John Batiste planned to release more details in a 6:00 p.m. news conference.

Southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked. Traffic was getting by using a frontage road.

UPDATE: Due to an earlier accident we're seeing about a 5-mile backup on SB I-5/MP 79 near Chamber Way. All SB lanes are closed. Crews are on scene working as quickly & safely as possible to clear the hwy. Please avoid area if possible or use an alternate route. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/XedSf8ncDd — WSDOT – Southwest (@wsdot_sw) March 24, 2020

