Troopers arrest wrong way DUI driver who almost hit deputy

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

KENNEWICK, Wash–Kennewick patrol officers helped a deputy from Benton county who almost had a head on collision with a DUI driver that was driving the wrong way on SR 240.

The driver continued until the intersection of w canal Dr and n Edison st where officials finally were able to arrest the suspect.

The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI and, no one was injured.