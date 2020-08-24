Troopers arrest wrong-way DUI driver who ran multiple cars off I-82 south of Tri-Cities

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Trooper Chris Thorson

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers arrested a 67-year-old woman for DUI on Monday after she drove several miles in the wrong direction on I-82 south of the Tri-Cities.

Around 3 p.m., the Washington State Patrol started getting 911 calls about a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes in Benton County near the Washington-Oregon border.

Trooper Chris Thorson tells KAPP-KVEW she was going the wrong way for at least five miles, running multiple vehicles off the road along the way.

She eventually took the Coffin Road exit and briefly stopped in the road at the bottom of the offramp, said Thorson.

Troopers were able to catch up to her and followed her a short distance before arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The woman told troopers she had come from western Oregon to visit someone in eastern Oregon prior to the dangerous incident.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.