Troopers blame wind for toppling over mobile home on I-82 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A mobile home being transported along I-82 in Kennewick came crashing down on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Snow Alert: Travel restrictions Tuesday in mountain passes

According to Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol, around 8 a.m. a company driver hauling the load was heading west in Badger Canyon when the mobile home toppled on its side.

State patrol officers told KAPP-KVEW they believe strong wind gusts played a factor.

Find more Tri-Cities news here.

“There were pretty strong side winds from south to north in Badger Canyon,” said Trooper Thorson.

Trooper Thorson said winds were gusting around 30 mph through the canyon at the time.

“It was kind of a freak-of-nature thing. Just slow down and use caution,” Trooper Thorson advised.

Trooper Thorson said crews are clearing the road and estimated they would have both lanes open to traffic by about 11:30 a.m.