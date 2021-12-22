Troopers investigating multiple collisions in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-182 in Pasco early Wednesday morning.
Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol Tweeted around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about the collisions in Pasco.
Trooper Thorson says WSP is investigating multiple collisions with vehicles off the interstate near Road 68.
One photo on Twitter shows at least four vehicles off of I-182 in Pasco.
Trooper Thorson advises drivers to use caution Wednesday morning after it rained overnight in the Tri-Cities region.
