Troopers investigating multiple collisions in Pasco

by Neil Fischer

Washington State Patrol

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-182 in Pasco early Wednesday morning.

Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol Tweeted around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about the collisions in Pasco.

Trooper Thorson says WSP is investigating multiple collisions with vehicles off the interstate near Road 68.

One photo on Twitter shows at least four vehicles off of I-182 in Pasco.

Traffic alert in Pasco: WSP is investigating multiple collisions, westbound I-182 near MP 11 or two miles east of Road 68. The roadway is wet and the temp. is hovering around 32 degrees. Use extra caution for your commute this morning. pic.twitter.com/UzjnGVWPmv — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 22, 2021

Trooper Thorson advises drivers to use caution Wednesday morning after it rained overnight in the Tri-Cities region.

