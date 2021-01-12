Truck crashes close I-84 in both directions near Pendleton

Image Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

PENDLETON, Wash. — Major truck accidents have shut down the eastbound lane of Interstate 84 near Exit 216, putting a damper on many commuter’s days near Eastern Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The eastbound lane of I-84 remains closed near Exit 216 near Pendleton. Meanwhile, the westbound lane remains closed near Exit 304 by Baker City due to truck crashes.

These traffic incidents coincided with the ODOT’s routine winter maintenance activities that included treating snow and ice on the roadways.

Limited truck parking in Baker City has forced Westbound truck traffic from Ontario to be rerouted.

With emergency responders on the scene, authorities expect the closure to remain in effect through 6:00 p.m. PST. You may want to adjust your nightly commute accordingly.

Additionally, OR 204 and OR 245 are closed to through traffic, so they won’t be viable alternatives for commuters this evening.

