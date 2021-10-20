Truck driver was nearly impaled by steel beams in Kennewick accident

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A semi-truck driver narrowly avoided a serious injury after steel beams shifted during a collision and pierced through the cab of his vehicle.

According to a social media post by Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson, state troopers were called to a semi-truck collision at S.R. 395 and Yelm St in Kennewick on the evening of Wednesday, October 19.

The driver of this semi-truck had steel beams loaded as the cargo in the back of the vehicle’s bed.

Trooper Thorson says that the driver stopped quickly, which caused the steel beams to jolt forward and go straight through the bed of the truck. As shown in the photographs above, they just narrowly missed the headrest of the driver’s seat.

This stroke of luck left the driver of the semi-truck unscathed despite the severity of damages sustained to his vehicle.

The intersection of S.R. 39 and Yelm St is generally one of the most congested stretches of Kennewick—particularly during high-traffic commuter hours.

