Truck flies off I-84 bridge, saved by chains connected to camper it was towing

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

JEROME, Idaho — An accident sent a pickup truck off the I-84 bridge in southern Idaho, only to get caught by safety chains connected to the camper it was towing, saving the lives of the occupants.

Idaho State Police and several other agencies quickly responded and got both people out of the truck. Authorities say they were taken to the hospital and have non-life threatening injuries.

Update: A HEROIC effort by multiple emergency response agencies means both occupants of this pickup are safe. They’re en route to area hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. Safety chains to a camper initially kept the truck from falling into the gorge. pic.twitter.com/460AWClyiT — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) March 15, 2021

