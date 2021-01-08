Trump addresses Capitol riots, Election fraud claims and transition of power

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

U.S. President Donald Trump, in video message, tells supporters 'go home' from Capitol Hill but keeps up false election attacks and calls backers 'very special.'

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Donald J. Trump published a new video to his social media accounts addressing the violent riots in the U.S. Capitol, the state of the country and transitioning to the next Presidential administration.

He began by addressing the riots, claiming that he was as taken aback as the rest of the nation.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Trump said. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

The President then turned his attention toward the Election, which has been a great point of contention throughout the nation. He claims that his decision to pursue legal avenues to contest Election results was in the spirit of American Democracy.

“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high, but now tempers must be cool and calm restored,” Trump said. “My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote.”

Trump noted that he’s still set on reforming election laws. However, the lame-duck President is ready to put his energy into the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” Trump said. “This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Shortly after, the President turned his attention to the pandemic and the many hardships it presented to the American people. He acknowledged the lives lost, overwhelming feeling of isolation and a damaged economy.

“Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on Earth will require all of us working together,” Trump said. “It will require a new emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family.”

Trump closed out his video by calling his time as President of the United State the “honor of his lifetime” before thanking his supporters.

Throughout the day, politicians from around the country have been calling for Trump to be removed from office. His previous video message, which was deleted by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, proved to be extremely controversial.

RELATED: Trump’s controversial response to rioters removed by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

RELATED: Capitol riots inspire a wave of resignations throughout D.C.

RELATED: Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.