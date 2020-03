Trump announces US and Canada to close border to ‘non-essential’ traffic

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

President Donald Trump wrote in a Tweet on Wednesday morning that the US and Canada will be ‘temporarily closing’ the Northern border to non-essential traffic.

He added in the announcement that trade will not be affected.

The announcement comes amid the coronavirus outbreak, which caused Canada to close borders to non-citizens on Monday.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

This is a developing story.

Comments

comments