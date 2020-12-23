Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill

President Donald Trump posted a video message to Congress on Twitter, asking that officials change the recent $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill. This image was captured from the video posted to the President's Twitter account.

President Donald J. Trump isn’t a fan of the new stimulus bill. The President asked Congress to amend the bill in a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

After months of negotiations, the United States Congress finally came to an agreement on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. While Trump didn’t actually say that he plans to veto the bill, he did express discontent with the final product.

Trump cited a long list of issues with the stimulus bill that can be found in the video above. Due to the length of the bill, the President claims that members of Congress didn’t actually read the fine print to understand what they’re signing off on.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said.

Another aspect he keyed in on is the suffering small-business owners throughout the country who won’t get much relief. Particularly, Trump wants to ensure better support for restaurant owners.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple. I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

No further information has been revealed at this time. Whatever the President’s intentions may be, this stimulus package seems to be farther from becoming a reality than expected.

