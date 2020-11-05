Trump campaign announces federal lawsuit over Nevada votes

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Image courtesy: CSPAN

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — New numbers have been released in the presidential race for the state of Nevada: former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead by ~12,000 votes, according to KTNV.

Minutes before the latest results were released, campaign officials announced from Las Vegas that they are filing a lawsuit in federal court “to stop the counting of improper votes.”

2020 Latest: Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

Here is the Trump campaign’s news conference, courtesy of the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas:

The Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.

In Georgia, a judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign and state Republican Party that asked the judge to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.