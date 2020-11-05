Trump campaign announces federal lawsuit over Nevada votes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — New numbers have been released in the presidential race for the state of Nevada: former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead by ~12,000 votes, according to KTNV.
Minutes before the latest results were released, campaign officials announced from Las Vegas that they are filing a lawsuit in federal court “to stop the counting of improper votes.”
The Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.
In Georgia, a judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign and state Republican Party that asked the judge to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.