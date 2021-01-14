Trump publishes another video condemning violence and U.S. Capitol riots

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

President Donald J. Trump released a video statement condemning the mob violence displayed at the U.S. Capitol building last week (Photo Credit: @WhiteHouse/Twitter).

WASHINGTON D.C. — Shortly after being impeached for the second time, President Donald J. Trump published a video on social media addressing the U.S. Capitol riots and their ripple effect on the country.

Like most of his social media accounts, President Trump’s personal Twitter account has been permanently suspended. Therefore, the lame-duck President turned to the White House Twitter account (@WhiteHouse) to condemn the violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

“Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” Trump said. “Making America great again has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation’s most sacred traditions and values. Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for.”

During many moments throughout the video, Trump spoke directly to his base, calling on them to promote peace and unity in the country.

While the President did place some blame on the pandemic, he claimed that political violence has spiraled out of control.

“Whether you are on the right or on the left; A democrat or a republican, there is never a justification for violence,” Trump said.

RELATED: Trump addresses Capitol riots, Election fraud claims and transition of power

The President confirmed that he’s been briefed by the U.S. Secret Service about rumblings of widespread demonstrations throughout the United States. He noted that federal agencies have been given the green-light to exercise all necessary resources to defend government buildings and promote public safety.

President Trump advocated for citizens to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but said that violence is unacceptable.

He thanked American citizens for responding to the heinous events of the last week with “calm, moderation and grace” before turning his attention to censorship.

“The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous,” Trump said. “What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another.”

The President did not respond to the news of his second impeachment in this video message.

RELATED: Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.