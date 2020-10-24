Trump supporters line Road 68 in Pasco to show support

Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Hundreds of President Trump supporters braved the weather Saturday in Pasco to wave flags and show support for their presidential candidate.

The rally started at 11:00 a.m. on Road 68 near Lowe’s and Burden Blvd.

“We’re here to support Trump, we want him for four more years, he’s done an awesome job,” said Cheryl Forkner.

Forkner told KAPP-KVEW she was at the rally with her family and friends.

“It’s exciting and it’s positive,” said Forkner.

The rally was scheduled to last from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

