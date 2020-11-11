Trump wins Alaska, will make first public appearance in 6 days on Wednesday

CNN by CNN

Evan Vucci President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.

President Trump was projected to win Alaska by CNN today, but its three electoral votes still put him far behind President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump is set to make his first public appearance in six days today when he visits Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day alongside first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Since he vowed to fight the election results in the wee hours after Election Day, Trump — who has spent four years producing television moments showcasing his office — has made few efforts to show the American people he is still governing.

Instead, he is firing off inflammatory and baseless claims on his social media accounts, many of which have been flagged by Twitter as misinformation, and hitting his golf course.

Trump did meet with his political and White House advisers on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in his legal strategy, a person familiar with the matter said, and offered no signs he plans to concede the election.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s refusal to concede has prompted senior officials across the government to spread word that any cooperation with Biden’s team is forbidden, officials at agencies and the White House said.

But he remains absent when it comes to doing the work of the federal government.

President Trump met with his political and White House advisers on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in his legal strategy, a person familiar with the matter said, and offered no signs he plans to concede the election.

The Oval Office meeting isn’t necessarily a surprise, since Trump has done little else aside from speaking with his team and phoning allies about the election since last Tuesday.

In the meeting, Trump appeared content to press ahead for the foreseeable future with his lawsuits and challenges. He hasn’t lashed out in ways many around him were expecting in the wake of his loss, the person said.

While this person said Trump has at moments appeared somewhat skeptical of his team’s legal efforts, he nonetheless plans to keep going, even as some of his advisers are privately saying the legal strategy has no chance of overturning Biden’s win.

Aides and allies to the President continue to be pessimistic about the prospects of the legal effort changing the outcome of the election.

This includes some of those who are publicly stoking the voter fraud narrative, viewing this as more of a political exercise than one that will keep Trump President for another term.

One Republican close to the White House expected that the legal efforts would reach a conclusion by next week. Once that is done, pressure will rise on the President to publicly accept that Biden will be the next President.