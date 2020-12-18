TSA: Know if your carry-on contents are naughty or nice

PASCO, Wash. — For those choosing to travel by air over Christmas, the TSA recommends knowing which holiday-related items are allowed on the plane ahead of time.

TSA recommends that passengers don’t wrap gifts. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology, it will need to be unwrapped to determine if it is a security threat.

Baked goods are allowed to go through security checkpoints, along with tins of cookies, pretzels and popcorn. Homemade or store-bought jams or jellies fall in the category of a liquid and cannot be brought through. A good rule of thumb – if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it should be packed in a checked bag if the container is larger than 3.4 ounces.

When it comes to cheese, if it’s solid it can be carried through security, but if it is soft and spreadable, it should be packed in a checked bag. Beverages such as eggnog, wine and champagne should be packed in checked baggage.

However, beverages with more than 24% alcohol by volume but not more than 70% alcohol are limited in checked bags to five liters per passenger. Mini bottles of alcohol are allowed in carry-on luggage, but they must fit comfortably in a single, quart-sized bag. Each traveler is limited to a single, one-quart bag.

Snow globes can be packed in a carry-on if they contain less than 3.4 ounces of liquid (approximately the size of a tennis ball) and can fit into a one quart-sized, plastic bag. Larger snow globes should be packed in a checked bag.

Snowboards, snowshoes and ice skates can be carried through a checkpoint, but check with the airline about overhead bin space available. Skis and ski poles should travel as checked baggage.

Travelers who are unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag can check the TSA homepage’s “What can I bring?” feature.