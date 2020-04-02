Tsunami Catering provides Tri-Cities Cancer Center with trays of lasagna

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Tsunami Catering teamed up with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and provided them with 50 lasagna trays for patients battling the disease Thursday afternoon.

“It’s definitely a privilege for us to participate in something like this, the movement in Tri-Cities responding to this COVID(-19) outbreak has been pretty amazing how people are rallying together,” owner and chef of Tsunami Catering, Kyle Thornhill, said.

The catering company has had to deal with all of the obstacles that the coronavirus has brought. From loss of events that they had lined up for the next two months, to having to potentially delay their daughters wedding, which they are scheduled to cater for.

Tsunami is taking orders for their “take and bake” items, including meatloaf and lasagna that families can cook at home. You can pick it up at Red Mountain Kitchen in Kennewick weekdays from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. or reach out to have them delivered.

“We offer quality ingredients that are sourced locally here in the Tri-Cities and we love to bring that freshness to the table when we do our services,” Thornhill said.

Visit their website at tsunamicatering.com to learn more.

