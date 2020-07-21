Tuesday: 116 people in Tri-Cities region test positive for COVID

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region on Tuesday — 64 cases in Benton County and 52 in Franklin County.

There were no additional deaths to report.

In Benton County, 2,948 have tested positive out of the 17,106 residents who’ve been tested. In Franklin County, 2,845 have tested positive out of 10,572.

One death was reassigned from Benton County to Franklin County on Tuesday. The death toll for Benton County is at 96 and for Franklin County, it’s at 36.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 64 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region.

The number of recoveries is unknown.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1.5 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.

For more details, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District website.

