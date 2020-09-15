Tuesday: 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; three more deaths

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths related to the disease.

The health district says Benton County had nine new cases and Franklin County had four new cases.

One of the three recent deaths involved a Benton County resident, raising the county’s death toll to 114.

Two of the deaths involved Franklin County residents, raising the county’s death toll to 49.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 area residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.

