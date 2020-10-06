Tuesday: 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Tuesday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area — 25 in Benton County and eight in Franklin County.

There were no additional deaths.

Benton County’s case count is at 4,730 and its death toll is at 117.

Franklin County’s case count is at 4,409 and its death toll is at 54.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: COVID-19 uptick: 129 new Tri-Cities cases in three days

As of Tuesday afternoon, 27 local residents are hospitalized in the area because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan for more than three months.

RELATED: Washington loosening COVID-19 restrictions for some restaurants, libraries and movies theaters