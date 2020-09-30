Wednesday: 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 33 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region Wednesday — 12 in Benton County and 21 in Franklin County.

One more death was reported in Benton County.

The case count in Benton County is at 4,584 and the death toll is at 117.

The case count in Franklin County is at 4,332 and the death till is at 53.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 19 local residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe State plan to reopen the economy.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard.