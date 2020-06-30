Tuesday: 39 new COVID cases in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, health officials reported the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases for the Tri-Cities area in weeks.

The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 39 new cases — 15 in Benton County and 24 in Franklin County — bringing the total to 3,371.

There have been 1,734 cases in Benton County and 1,617 in Franklin County since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll rose to 102 on Tuesday after a Benton County man in his 80s with underlying health issues died as a result of the virus. There have been 75 virus-related deaths in Benton County and 27 in Franklin County.

81 Tri-Cities area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of recoveries is not being reported by local health officials.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments