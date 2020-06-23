Tuesday: 44 new COVID cases, no deaths in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,795. There were no additional deaths to report.

Benton County had 26 new cases and Franklin County had 18 new cases. The respective totals for each county are 1,464 and 1,313.

Ninety-seven people have died between both counties — 74 in Benton County and 23 in Franklin County.

There are currently 78 infected residents in the hospital due to COVID-19. They make up about a quarter of all hospitalizations in the region.

Benton and Franklin counties are just two out of the there in Washington state that remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Insee’s Safe Start plan.

