Tuesday: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Tuesday — 30 in Benton County and 17 in Franklin County.

One more death was reported involving a Franklin County man in his 70s.

The Tri-Cities area has seen 7,335 cases and 148 deaths from virus complications since the pandemic started in March.

Benton County has had 3,776 cases and 107 deaths.

Franklin County has had 3,559 cases and 41 deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area.

The state Department of Health is working to resolve an issue with reporting negative test results. The data for those results was not available.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments