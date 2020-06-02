Tuesday: 47 new COVID-19 cases in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region Tuesday — 21 in Benton County and 26 in Franklin County — bringing the total to 1,785.

The death toll remained at 84. Approximately 80% of virus-related deaths were in Benton County and 20% were in Franklin County.

According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, there are 52 residents with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the region as of Tuesday afternoon.

At least 999 people in Benton County and 786 people in Franklin County have tested positive.

The regional city with the most cases is Pasco with 735, followed by Kennewick with 587 and Richland with 227.

For more information about COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, visit the health district’s website.

