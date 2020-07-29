Tuesday: 60 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District said Tuesday that 60 more Yakima County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county-wide case count is at 10,255.

In addition, two more deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported in Yakima County on Tuesday, bringing the death toll up to 193. Of the residents who died, more than 94% of them had underlying health conditions.

33 residents were hospitalized and three were on a ventilator Tuesday afternoon.

7,526 residents — about 73% of those who’ve tested positive — have recovered.

Yakima County remains in Phase 1.5 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced an indefinite statewide pause on counties moving forward to the next phase.

On Twitter, Inslee praised Yakima County for dramatically increasing the number of people wearing masks in public, saying it’s “one of the few counties in WA heading in the right direction.”

RELATED: Inslee: Phased reopening pause due to virus extended indefinitely

RELATED: Increased masking leads to COVID-19 decline in Yakima County, health officials say

A month ago, Yakima had one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the country. Today, they have bent the curve and are one of the few counties in WA heading in the right direction. What changed? They went from 65% to 95% of people wearing masks.

#MaskUpWA pic.twitter.com/swLnR2doZT — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 28, 2020

Comments

comments