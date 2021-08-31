Tuesday afternoon brings lighter winds, cooler temperatures for a mild afternoon -Briana

Highs in the 70s for the next couple of day.

by Briana Bermensolo

Good Tuesday morning!

Morning temperatures are on the cool side in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions bring a bit of a wind chill factor, so bundle up as you head out the door.

Temperatures feel cooler with the wind. Winds calm down this afternoon, and should be light be the late evening hours. Highs in the 70s today and tomorrow.

Warmer temperatures to finish the week and start off the weekend.

…AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY…

Including the cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert…in effect until noon PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to remain at unhealthy levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems.

Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

